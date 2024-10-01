Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 19:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy okays €531m foreign aid package focused on Africa

Italy's deputy foreign minister Edmondo Cirielli
Italy's deputy foreign minister Edmondo Cirielli
01 ottobre 2024 | 18.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's government has backed a major aid package worth a total 531 million euros. Africa is the main beneficiary but the package also contains schemes to help Ukraine, Moldova, central and south America and the Middle East, a foreign ministry statement said on Tuesday.

Italy's Joint Committee for Development Cooperation chaired by deputy foreign minister Edmondo Cirielli adopted health and education programmes in the Ivory Coast, Ethiopia and the Republic of Congo, and health, education, food security, cultural heritage, employment and job creation schemes for Burkina Faso, Chad, Egypt, Ghana, Libya, Niger and Senegal, the statement said.

Initiatives were also adopted in Ukraine and Moldova (energy security); in Iraq, Jordan Bosnia and Herzegovina (safeguarding cultural heritage); and in Albania, in the ASEAN countries, in El Salvador, Palestine and Syria, the statement noted.

The Joint Committee also okayed a financing proposal by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to help Brazilian bank Banco do Brasil support sustainable development projects, said the statement

Contributions to international organizations include Bari's CIHEAM Mediterranean Agronomic Institute – to strengthen agri-food ecosystems in Senegal; to the OECD for the Virtual Platform on Investment in Africa; and to Bioversity International for strengthening food systems in Eastern and Southern Africa, said the statement.

During the committee meeting appointed the heads of seven of Italy's cooperation development agency AICS's offices in Africa: in Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Dakar (Senegal), Cairo (Egypt), Kampala (Uganda), Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso) and Tunis (Tunisia).

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy foreign aid Africa Ukraine Moldova Cirielli
Vedi anche
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza