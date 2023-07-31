Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 31 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:11
Italy opposed to military intervention in coup-hit Niger

31 luglio 2023 | 16.51
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy wants to restore democracy in Niger through diplomacy following the military coup there last week and to "avoid bloodshed" that could result from armed intervention, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

"Italy favours a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Niger," Tajani told public broadcaster Rai's Tg2 news bulletin.

Tajani was speaking after the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States said it did not rule out military intervention and threatened financial sanctions if the Niger coup leaders did not restore power to the democratically elected government within a week.

"It will depend a lot on how the West African countries move. There will be a meeting of the Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday," Tajani told Tg2.

"We hope that there will be no armed intervention and that the situation can be resolved with a general agreement, such as the one Italy is working on, to avoid bloodshed".

