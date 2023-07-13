Italy, other G7 nations condemn North Korea missile test

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani and G7 counterparts have deplored North Korea's "unlawful" test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile off the Korean peninsula's east coast, urging the country to scrap its nuclear and capability and ditch its weapons of mass destruction.

"We, the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, condemn in the strongest terms North Korea’s brazen launch of another ICBM conducted on July 12," the ministers said in a statement on Thursday.

The UN Security Council is due to meet on Thursday after Wednesday's launch of the Hwasong-18 - North Korea's 12th ballistic missile test this year - drew immediate condemnation from Japan, South Korea and the US.

"North Korea continues to expand its unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities and to escalate its destabilizing activities. These launches pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and stability, and undermine the global non-proliferation regime," the statement continued.

The missile launches "are a flagrant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions, which prohibit North Korea from conducting any further launches that use ballistic missile technology," the statement went on.

"We reiterate our demand that North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons, existing nuclear programs, and any other weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner and fully comply with all obligations under the relevant UNSCRs," the statement said.

"We call for a quick, strong and unified response by the UN Security Council."

The statement decried "some" UNSC members' "obstruction" that had led to UNSC "inaction" over North Korea’s "repeated blatant violations of UNSCRs", saying the situation was "a cause for significant alarm".

The statement also called on North Korea "to engage in meaningful diplomacy and accept the repeated offers of dialogue put forward by Japan, the United States, and the Republic of Korea".

"North Korea’s decision to prioritise its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs over the welfare of the people in North Korea is aggravating an already dire humanitarian situation," the statement underlined.

The G7 "remains committed to working with all relevant partners toward the goal of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and to upholding the rules-based international order," the statement concluded.