Italy: PA wants peace with Israel, unconditional release of all hostages

The Palestinian Authority (PA) wants peace with Israel and the unconditional release of all the more than 100 hostages which the Jewish state says are still being held in Gaza by Islamist Palestinian group Hamas.

''The Palestinian National Authority wants peace and the unconditional release of all the hostages," Tajani told Italy's 'Mattino Cinque News' on Friday.

During a visit to Israel on Thursday, Tajani held talks with PA president Mahmoud Abbas and Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

During his interview with 'Mattino Cinque News' Tajani urged "work towards the release of the hostages who are suffering incredible violence".