Lunedì 18 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:18
Italy playing a leading role on the international stage, force for peace - Tajani

18 dicembre 2023
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy "is playing a leading role on the international stage" and continues to work intensely for peace, foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated on Monday.

"The Meloni government has tackled the existing crises and the many new challenges with determination in a ''very complex year," Tajani said, referencing rightwing premier Giorgia Meloni.

"Its precise terms of reference have seen Italy as a leading player on the international stage with an intense desire for peace," said Tajani.

Tajani made the remarks in an opening address to ambassadors at a conference taking place at the foreign ministry in Rome.

