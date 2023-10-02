Italy pledges to defend, rebuild Ukraine during G7 presidency

During its G7 presidency next year, Italy will "do its part" to defend and rebuild war-ravaged Ukraine, foreign minister Antonio Tajani vowed ahead of an historic European Union foreign ministers' meeting in Kiev on Monday.

"Together with the other EU foreign ministers, we will follow up on the commitments made in defence of Ukraine," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Also on reconstruction, Italy - which will hold the next G7 presidency - will do its part," the tweet added.

At Monday's meeting, EU foreign ministers will look Ukraine president Volodymr Zelensky's 10-point peace plan, continued military assistance amid concerns of cracks in US funding, and EU accession.

In an interview with La Stampa daily on Monday, Tajani urged European unity. "Ukraine is fighting for all of us and we must support it," he said.

"This is the stage at which we must find a path to peace. We'll keep the promises made at the G7 in July to help Ukraine build an army that can defend the country unaided," Tajani went on.

"We'll work to build consensus around Zelensky's 10-point peace plan and it would be good to bring in other global players like India and Brazil as well as African countries," he stated.

"But above all, we must convince China to bring Russia to the negotiating table," Tajani underlined.