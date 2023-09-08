Italy, Portugal look to reinforce economic ties

Italy and Portugal want to bolster their "already excellent" economic ties and are in unison on key foreign policy issues like fighting migration in the Mediterranean, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Friday after talks with Portuguese counterpart Joao Cravinho.

"Italy and Portugal in full agreement on foreign policy priorities, starting with the fight against irregular immigration #Africa , #Mediterranean and relaunching (relations) with #Latin America," Tajani wrote on Twitter.

"We aim to further strengthen our excellent economic relations," the tweet underlined.