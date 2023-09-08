Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:28
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy, Portugal look to reinforce economic ties

08 settembre 2023 | 14.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (L) with Portuguese counterpart Joao Cravinho (R)
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (L) with Portuguese counterpart Joao Cravinho (R)

Italy and Portugal want to bolster their "already excellent" economic ties and are in unison on key foreign policy issues like fighting migration in the Mediterranean, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Friday after talks with Portuguese counterpart Joao Cravinho.

"Italy and Portugal in full agreement on foreign policy priorities, starting with the fight against irregular immigration #Africa , #Mediterranean and relaunching (relations) with #Latin America," Tajani wrote on Twitter.

"We aim to further strengthen our excellent economic relations," the tweet underlined.

