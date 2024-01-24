Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Gennaio 2024
Italy 'protagonist' of peace in Lebanon, Mideast

24 gennaio 2024 | 18.25
Redazione Adnkronos
- FOTOGRAMMA
- FOTOGRAMMA

Italy's government plays a leading role in Lebanon and the Middle East, helping train Lebanese soldiers and deploying over 1,000 Italian troops to the United Nations peacekeeping mission (Unifil), according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani,

"The Italian government is a protagonist of peace in Lebanon and the Middle East," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter) during a visit to the region.

"As soon as I arrived in Beirut I wanted to thank and show closeness to the Italian soldiers of the Bilateral Military Mission (Mibil) and Unifil for their extraordinary work for the stability and security of Lebanon and the region," the tweet added.

