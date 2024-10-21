Cerca nel sito
 
Italy-Qatar: Mattarella underlines strength of ties during al-Thani visit

Sheikh Tamin bin Al-Thani (L) with Italy's president Sergio Mattarella (R)
21 ottobre 2024 | 13.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

During talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamin bin Al-Thani at the Quirinal presidential palace in Rome during an official visit to Italy on Monday, head of state Sergio Mattarella underscored the strength of bilateral ties.

"It is an honour for the Italian Republic to have you here in Rome and it is a great personal pleasure for me to welcome you to the Quirinale again," Mattarella told Thani.

"Our customary meetings, our relationship and also the many meetings at the government level demonstrate how strong the bond between Qatar and Italy is," Mattarella continued.

Thani's visit shows "how important the relationship with Qatar is for us as a key interlocutor in international politics," said Mattarella, underlining "the great quantity of highly cooperative bilateral relations".

Italy's deputy foreign minister Edmondo Cirielli also attended Mattarella and Thani's meeting, according to a Quirinal Palace statement.

