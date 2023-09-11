Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:30
Italy, Qatar seek to strengthen 'excellent' bilateral ties

11 settembre 2023 | 16.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy, Qatar seek to strengthen 'excellent' bilateral ties

Italy and Qatar want to bolster "excellent" relations between the two countries and their leaders, premier Giorgia Meloni's office said in a statement on Monday after talks in Doha with Qatar's emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

"The meeting was an opportunity to strengthen the excellent bilateral relations and the personal relationship with the Head of State of Qatar," read the statement.

Energy and defence cooperation and migration were at the centre of Meloni and Al-Thani's talks. The pair covered the energy partnership between Italy and Qatar "and the important collaboration opportunities for our companies," especially a joint venture between Italian major Eni and its counterpart Qatar Energy.

Meloni's talks Qatar's leader and with its premier, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, were "an opportunity to exchange views on the main challenges in the region," said the statement.

Meloni visited Doha on her way back to Italy from the G20 summit in India, accompanied by economy minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and ENI's chief executive, Claudio Descalzi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Qatar Meloni Thani ties
