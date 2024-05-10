Cerca nel sito
 
Italy: Rafah's fate crucial for Middle East, Red Sea
10 maggio 2024 | 14.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The fate of over a million people sheltering in Rafah - where Israel has shut two key border crossings and began a "limited" military operation against Hamas in the southern Gaza city this week - will determine events in the Middle East and the Red Sea, according to Italy

"The situation in the Middle East and the Red Sea depends on what happens in Rafah and whether the situation improves or not," Tajani told the Family Business Forum in Rome on Friday.

Around 110,000 people have fled Rafah in southern Gaza and food and fuel supplies in the area are critically low since Israel sealed the border crossings last week, the United Nations said Friday.

Since the Spring launch of the European Union's Aspides military mission to shield merchant shipping in the Red Sea from attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militiamen in Yemen, "the situation is apparently calmer", Tajani stated.

The Aspides, mission which the EU launched in short period of time, "is becoming increasingly important," said Tajani.

"Our navy is accompanying dozens and dozens of Italian cargo ships and has shot down several (Houthi) drones that were headed towards our vessels," Tajani continued.

Houthis began firing missiles and drones at merchant ships in the Red Sea after Israel started its devastating war against Hamas in Gaza following the Palestinian Islamist group's 7 October cross-border attack in which some 1,200 people died and over 200 were taken hostage.

The Houthis say their Red Sea attacks are to avenge the deaths and injuries of many tens of thousands of Palestinians and the devastation of Gaza, which lacks food, fuel, electricity, medical care and sanitation.

Tag
Italy Rafah Middle East Red Sea Tajani
