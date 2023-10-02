Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:38
Italy 'ready to help Ukraine protect infrastructure' ahead of winter

02 ottobre 2023 | 15.14
Redazione Adnkronos
Antonio Tajani
Antonio Tajani

Italy wants to help Ukraine safeguard its infrastructure as Russia's 586-day-old invasion grinds on towards another winter, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani is understood to have told Volodymyr Zelensky during talks in Kiev on Monday.

Tajani welcomed and agreement signed on Monday for the reconstruction of Odesa's historic Orthodox Cathedral of the Transfiguration, which was badly damaged during deadly Russian missile strikes on 23 July, according to sources.

Monday's agreement is important for Ukraine and for Italy - which will help rebuild the cathedral - Tajani told Zelensky during their meeting held "in a spirit of great and special friendship between their two governments," the sources said.

At their talks, Tajani underlined to Zelensky Italy's backing for Ukraine's European Union entry bid, also through concrete support for its institutions and work on an eighth military aid package, said the sources.

Tajani was in Kiev for an historic EU foreign ministers meeting that was to set to focus on continued military assistance for Ukraine amid concerns of cracks in US funding, on peace initiatives and on EU accession.

Italy Ukraine Russia Tajani Zelensky talks
