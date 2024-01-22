Italy 'ready to take part in transitional Gaza mission'

Italy is "ready" to participate in a transitional peace mission in Gaza when Israel's 108-day-old war against Hamas ends, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

"Italy is ready to take part in peace mission to guarantee a transitional phase in the Gaza Strip to create a Palestinian state," Tajani said.

Tajani was speaking to reporters after a European Union foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels chaired by the bloc's foreign policy chief.

The ministers were also due to hold separate, informal talks with the Israeli and Palestinian, Saudi, Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers and with the head of the Arab League, according to a foreign ministry statement ahead of Monday's meeting.