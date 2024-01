During talks in Jerusalem on Thursday, foreign minister Antonio Tajani and Israeli counterpart Israel Katz agreed to bolster joint humanitarian efforts including medical treatment for Gazan children in Italy.

"With Israel's foreign minister Katz we agreed to ramp up shared humanitarian initiatives. Italy is at the front line in aiding the Palestinian population," Tajani wrote on Instagram.

"We are ready to treat 100 children from Gaza in Italy," he wrote to followers.