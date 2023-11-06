Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 06 Novembre 2023
Italy ready to treat Gazan patients

06 novembre 2023 | 16.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy ready to treat Gazan patients

Italy is ready to admit Palestinian civilians from Gaza to its hospitals and may also set up a field hospital in the besieged Palestinian enclave, foreign minister Antonio Tajani has announced.

"We are ready to admit to Italian hospitals Palestinian civilians (obviously not terrorists), who have left the Gaza Strip," Tajani told reporters during a visit to the central city of Prato.

"We have signalled our availability, Tajani said.

"We are also considering sending a field hospital for wounded civilians in the Gaza Strip," Tajani said, citing Italy's defence minister, Guido Crosetto.

In a further sign of Italy's efforts to help civilians caught up in the 31-day-old Israel-Hamas war, "essential goods" have been airlifted to Egypt and are waiting to enter the Gaza Strip at the Rafah crossing, he said.

Over 25,400 civilians have been injured and more than 10,000 killed in Israel's unrelenting bombardments of the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health officials.

Under Israel's total blockade of the territory, 16 of Gaza's 35 hospitals have been forced to suspend operations despite the increasing number of wounded. There have been 102 attacks on health care facilities in the territory since 7 October, according a World Health Organisation count.

Italy Gazans hospital treatment
