Italy reaffirms backing for Georgia on 15th anniversary of Russia war

Italy tweeted support for Georgia on Monday - the 15th anniversary of its five-day armed conflict with Russia and the Russian-backed self-proclaimed republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

"On the 15th anniversary of the 2008 Russia-Georgia war, Italy confirms its unwavering support to independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Georgia as well as to conflict resolution," Italy's embassy tweeted.

Italy "calls upon Russia to comply with its obligations under the 12 August 2008 agreement," the tweet added, referring to a six-point ceasefire accord signed by Russia and Georgia on 12 August that year.