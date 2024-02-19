Italy reaffirms backing for Ukraine after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death

Italy has underlined its unwavering support for Ukraine in its war against "violent" invader Russia following the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Siberian jail, announced by prison authorities on Friday.

"The Italian government will remain committed to the defence of Ukraine and its citizens...and will continue help the country's military defence," Tajani said in a statement on Sunday

Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya has been invited to attend an EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, the statement said.

Navalnaya was "the wife of the man who challenged the Russian system and was killed after years of unjust and uncivilized persecution," said Tajani.

"Her words will help us Europeans to understand even better what kind of violent system we have to face and contain in Ukraine," Tajani said.

"This will make us feel the threat that weighs on Russian citizens and on every region of our Europe," Tajani underlined.

At Monday's meeting, EU foreign ministers are looking at military support for Ukraine and the bloc's planned 13th package of sanctions against Russia since it launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour on 24 Februrary 2022.