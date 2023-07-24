Italy reaffirms 'deep bond' with crisis-hit Tunisia

A "deep bond" exists between Tunisia and Italy, which is committed to helping the crisis-hit country face "major challenges", president Sergio Mattarella stated on Monday.

Mattarella's talks with his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied at the Quirinal Palace in Rome offered a chance "to reaffirm the deep bond that exists between Tunisia and Italy," said Mattarella.

Saied has held talks with Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni "several times" - including earlier this month - Mattarella recalled.

Mattarella underlined the "friendship that exists between our peoples and our countries" and "the very high level of collaboration".

"Italy is at Tunisia's side to help it tackle important challenges," Mattarella said.