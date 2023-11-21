Italy reaffirms energy infrastructure commitment to G7+

The government remains committed to energy infrastructure, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told foreign ministers from the 20-member Group of Seven Plus ahead of Italy's G7 presidency next year.

"G7+ foreign ministers meeting. We confirmed our government's commitment to energy infrastructure, Tajani wrote Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter).

This commitment is "crucial for the reconstruction of Ukraine," the tweet went on.

"Support for Ukraine will also be a priority for the Italy's #G7 presidency and the reconstruction conference that we will host in 2025," the tweet added.

Created in 2010, the G7+ is an intergovernmental voluntary organisation made up of countries that are facing active conflicts or have experienced them recently. It has 20 member countries from Asia, the Pacific, Africa and the Caribbean.