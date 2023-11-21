Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Novembre 2023
18:06
18:01 Cancro, rischi leucemia dal glifosato: lo studio sui topi

17:56 Giulia Cecchettin, ideatrice di Scarpe Rosse: "Maggiore attenzione ai centri educativi e leggi ferree"

17:53 Bersani attore in cortometraggio 'Coupon - Il film della felicità'

17:43 Re Carlo, Natale con regalo speciale

17:42 Francia sotto choc dopo 'bagno di sangue' a una festa: ucciso 16enne, 7 fermati

17:28 Per la Prima della Scala la sorpresa: una grande torre di alabastro

16:55 Virginia Sanjust a processo per estorsione e furto: denunciata dalla sorella

16:55 Erba, lancia acido sul volto di una 23enne: l'aggressione in strada

16:50 Intelligenza Artificiale, il dossier Altman è ancora oscuro ma per gli esperti l'Ue ora deve correre

16:49 Basilicata, Cia Agricoltori: "Subito un piano di abbattimento di cinghiali"

16:48 Forza Italia, Gasparri: "Io nuovo capogruppo in Senato? No, resto dove sono"

16:36 Nordcorea lancia razzo con satellite spia, scatta l'allarme in Giappone

Italy reaffirms energy infrastructure commitment to G7+

21 novembre 2023 | 17.47
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy reaffirms energy infrastructure commitment to G7+

The government remains committed to energy infrastructure, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told foreign ministers from the 20-member Group of Seven Plus ahead of Italy's G7 presidency next year.

"G7+ foreign ministers meeting. We confirmed our government's commitment to energy infrastructure, Tajani wrote Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter).

This commitment is "crucial for the reconstruction of Ukraine," the tweet went on.

"Support for Ukraine will also be a priority for the Italy's #G7 presidency and the reconstruction conference that we will host in 2025," the tweet added.

Created in 2010, the G7+ is an intergovernmental voluntary organisation made up of countries that are facing active conflicts or have experienced them recently. It has 20 member countries from Asia, the Pacific, Africa and the Caribbean.

