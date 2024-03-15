Italy reaffirms opposition to Ukraine troop deployment

The government has no plans to send troops to Ukraine as it does not want war with Russia, foreign minister Antonio Tajani has reiterated.

'I rule out sending troops because we want peace, we don't want to go to war with Russia,'' Tajani told the 'Prima di domani'' talk shown on Italy's private Rete 4 TV channel late Thursday.

''Italy doesn't intend to send troops to Ukraine. We are helping Ukraine defend its independence. That's different from sending Italian troops to fight against the Russians,'' Tajani said.

Italy joined Germany, Britain and other European nations in saying in late February they did not plan to deploy troops to Ukraine after France's president, Emmanuel Macron hinted at the possibility amid arms shortages and Russian battlefield gains.