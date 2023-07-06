Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 21:10
Italy reaffirms support for democracy in Belarus

06 luglio 2023 | 15.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy has underlined its support for Belarus's pro-democracy movement and concern at Minsk's backing for Russia's 498-day offensive in Ukraine and stationing of tactical nuclear warheads in the former Soviet republic.

"I reaffirmed to @Tikhanovskaya the government's support for the Belarusian people's legitimate aspirations to democracy," foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Thursday after talks in Rome with exiled Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

"We are worried by the government in Minsk's support for Russia's aggression against #Ukraine and about the positioning of nuclear warheads in Belarus," the tweet underlined.

During the talks, Tajani condemned the violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus and expressed solidarity with Tikhanovskaya for her sentence to 15 years in jail, said a foreign ministry statement.

Italy will keep up a firm stance towards the authoritarian Minsk government, "in tight coordination with European Union partners, while ensuring that the International Community will remain vigilant about the situation in Belarus," Tajani told Tikhanovskaya, according to the statement.

