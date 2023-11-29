Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 29 Novembre 2023
Italy reaffirms support for war-battered Ukraine and a 'just and lasting peace'

Italy has reiterated its "constant commitment" to Ukraine, to a "just and lasting peace" ending Russia's 21-month-old invasion, and to spearheading the rebuilding of the war-battered country.

"At #Bruxelles I met Min @DmytroKuleba," Tajani wrote Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter) after talks in Brussels with Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba at the NATO-Ukraine Council's first foreign affairs meeting.

"I reiterated the government's constant commitment, in coordination with Allies #NATO and #G7 , for just and lasting peace," the tweet added.

"Italy is the protagonist of reconstruction," the tweet concluded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Ukraine Tajani Kuleba talks support
