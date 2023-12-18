Italy rebukes Israel for Gaza Church shootings

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has called out Israel for the fatal shootings of a mother and her daughter in the grounds a church compound in Gaza City by a sniper at the weekend.

"Hamas terrorists certainly don't hide in churches. This is why I have urged Israel's government and armed forces to spare churches and the Christian population," Tajani told an ambassadors' conference in Rome.

The killing of Nahida Khalil Anton and her daughter Samar as they walked inside the Holy Family parish on Saturday "has nothing to do with the fight against Hamas," said Tajani.

Seven more people were shot and wounded in the attack inside the church compound, which occurred without warning, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. Pope Francis has condemned the incident.

Most of Gaza's Christian families have taken refuge inside the church compound since Israel's military offensive began in the besieged Palestinian enclave 73 days ago after the deadly Hamas cross-border attack on 7 October. The multi-pronged attack left 1,139 people dead, mostly civilians, and saw some 240 people kidnapped.

"We can only deplore the Hamas attack against innocent victims, which recalls the brutality of the Nazis during the (World War II) Holocaust," Tajani said.

Some 19,000 Palestinians have died in the Israeli bombing campaign and most of Gaza's population of two million people is now homeless, facing acute hunger and lacking basic services.

"We want the reaction of Israel, which has a right to exist, to be proportionate and to spare the civilian population," Tajani underlined.