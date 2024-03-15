Italy 'rejects war' wants 'to build bridges', peace

Italy rejects war "as an instrument of offense against the freedom of other peoples and as a means of settling international disputes", president Sergio Mattarella said in a speech on Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of the devastating World War II Battle of Monte Cassino.

Article 11 of Italy's post-war constitution commits Italy to "building bridges of dialogue, of cooperation with other nations, with respect for all peoples," Mattarella underlined.

"To mark a tragedy, a battle as bloody as that of Cassino...is also a call to cease, everywhere, the firing of weapons, to re-establish hope for peace, for the restoration of violated rights and the dignity afforded to every community.