Mercoledì 24 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 18:26
Italy renews call for Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

24 aprile 2024
A humanitarian ceasefire and release of hostages held in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is urgently needed given the dire crisis in the blockaded, bombarded Palestinian enclave, Italy said on Wednesday.

“The ceasefire is necessary for humanitarian access and the release of hostages,” Tajani told MPs during question-time on the last week's G7 foreign ministers' meeting on Capri and Italy's 2024 presidency of the world's major democracies.

"We (G7 foreign ministers) recalled the urgency of addressing the devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and increasing aid with a view to restarting political dialogue on a two-state solution (to the Israel-Palestinian conflict)," Tajani said.

G7 foreign ministers welcomed the Italian government's 'Food for Gaza' scheme involving the Rome-based United Nations World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organisation and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent, Tajani said.

Some 1.1 million people - half of Gaza's pre-war population - are now facing a 'catastrophic' lack of food, meaning starvation and acute malnutrition, the Integrated Food-Security Phase Classification (IPC) - the world's hunger watchdog - warned last month.

The 200-day-old Gaza war was triggered by the 7 October Hamas cross-border attack that killed some 1,200 people and saw over 200 abducted. Israel claims Hamas is still holding 100 hostages and the remains of 30 who have died.

The conflict has killed over 34,000 people and wounded over 77,000 according to Gaza's health ministry. The Israeli bombardments have destroyed most homes, 26 hospitals and killed at least 350 medics.

Israel has ignored a UN Security Council resolution passed on 25 March demanding an immediate ceasefire for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. The US did not veto resolution but abstained from voting.

