Italy rules out military aid to Israel despite war with Hamas

12 ottobre 2023 | 18.55
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy rules out military aid to Israel despite war with Hamas

Italy does not want to see the current conflict between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel spread across the region, and military aid to the Jewish state is off the agenda, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

"There have been no conversations with Israel about military aid, and I don't believe it intends to draw in other countries (to the conflict with Hamas)," Tajani told Italy's Radio24.

"We are friends, but nobody wants to trigger a wider conflict in that region. We are talking to all our Arab interlocutors to try and prevent a deflagration," he said.

Hopes have "absolutely" not faded for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, Tajani underlined.

"There may be a few difficulties, but we must keep pursuing that objective," said Tajani.

Tag
Italy Israel military aid Tajani
