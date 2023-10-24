Italy: Safety of 14 citizens and family members in Gaza 'a priority'

The safety of 14 Italian citizens and their family members who are currently in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza "is a priority", Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"A priority is to keep tracking the Italians and ensure their safety in Gaza," Tajani told Sky Tg24.

"There are seven Italians, seven Palestinian-Italians and four or five of their Palestinian family members (children and wives) in Gaza," Tajani said.

Italy's embassy in Cairo is ready to go and collect the group "to bring them home as soon as possible," Tajani said.

Thanks to the humanitarian aid convoys that began entering Gaza on Saturday through the Rafah crossing from Egypt, the group "has received food and drink", Tajani stated.

''The news we are getting about our fellow citizens is quite reassuring," Tajani stated.

Egypt's stringent border controls at Rafah will make it difficult for the Palestinians with Italian passports to leave Gaza, Tajani warned.

Tajani advised against travelling to Lebanon, noting that the foreign ministry "is tracking Italians in Lebanon minute by minute".

"Italian-Israelis living in northern Israel should leave their homes voluntarily as the Israeli government has advised," he said.