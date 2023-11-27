Italy, Saudi Arabia eye mining partnerships, joint investments

Italy and Saudi Arabia are seeking partnerships and joint investments, especially in mining but also in other sectors "of mutual interest", industry minister Adolfo Urso said on Monday during a visit to the Kingdom.

"The two countries' strategies in the mining sector and the supply and processing chains for critical raw material were at the centre of the talks," the industry ministry said in a statement.

"Italy and Saudi Arabia are committed to developing a regulatory and industrial context that favours and accelerates strategic autonomy in the critical raw materials sector," the statement cited Urso as saying after meeting Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbou president Khalid al-Saalem.

"We explored the possibility of partnerships and joint investments especially in the mining sector, both in our respective countries and in third areas, such as the African continent," Urso added.

Urso and Saalem also looked at investments sectors "of mutual interest", such as the automotive, oil and gas, defence, nautical and agri-food industries and "innovative" projects in areas such as green technologies, hydrogen and space, the statement said.

Top representatives of Italian companies operating in Saudi Arabia took part in Monday's talks, including tyre maker Pirelli, which recently signed an agreement to develop production in the country, said the statement.

Other companies represented at the talks were EuroPort, Maire Tecnimont, Prysmian, Roboze, Deloitte, Poseidon LNG Hub and San Donato Group, the statement noted.

Urso is visiting the Arabian peninsula until Tuesday, with meetings in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in a bid to strengthen ties with the Gulf region.