Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 27 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:04 Renzi arriva in ritardo e ironizza: "Scusate, sul mio treno non c'era Lollobrigida"

14:00 Coppa Davis, Binaghi: "I complimenti di Malagò? Meglio tardi che mai"

13:47 Influenza 2023 guastafeste, picco a Natale

13:47 Giulia Cecchettin, nuove prove contro Filippo Turetta. Domani l'interrogatorio in carcere

13:30 Strage Fidene, Campiti rinviato a giudizio: processo al via il 5 febbraio

12:56 Fedez lancia l'allarme sul gansta rap: "Attenzione che ci scappa il morto!"

12:55 La Russa: "Volevo fare ministro sport per andare contro la Juve..."

12:18 Jannik Sinner, Alessia Marcuzzi e la foto da piccola: "Un non so che di famiglia"

12:12 La baby polmonite cinese è arrivata in Francia

12:09 Covid Italia, +32% ricoveri in una settimana. "Crescita rapida e improvvisa"

11:49 Sciopero 15 dicembre, Salvini: "Farò tutto quello che legge mi permette"

11:02 Ascolti tv, Lea su Rai1 vince prima serata domenica 26 novembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy, Saudi Arabia eye mining partnerships, joint investments

27 novembre 2023 | 13.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's industry minister Adolfo Urso (R) with Saudi Arabia's Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbou president Khalid al-Saalem (L)
Italy's industry minister Adolfo Urso (R) with Saudi Arabia's Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbou president Khalid al-Saalem (L)

Italy and Saudi Arabia are seeking partnerships and joint investments, especially in mining but also in other sectors "of mutual interest", industry minister Adolfo Urso said on Monday during a visit to the Kingdom.

"The two countries' strategies in the mining sector and the supply and processing chains for critical raw material were at the centre of the talks," the industry ministry said in a statement.

"Italy and Saudi Arabia are committed to developing a regulatory and industrial context that favours and accelerates strategic autonomy in the critical raw materials sector," the statement cited Urso as saying after meeting Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbou president Khalid al-Saalem.

"We explored the possibility of partnerships and joint investments especially in the mining sector, both in our respective countries and in third areas, such as the African continent," Urso added.

Urso and Saalem also looked at investments sectors "of mutual interest", such as the automotive, oil and gas, defence, nautical and agri-food industries and "innovative" projects in areas such as green technologies, hydrogen and space, the statement said.

Top representatives of Italian companies operating in Saudi Arabia took part in Monday's talks, including tyre maker Pirelli, which recently signed an agreement to develop production in the country, said the statement.

Other companies represented at the talks were EuroPort, Maire Tecnimont, Prysmian, Roboze, Deloitte, Poseidon LNG Hub and San Donato Group, the statement noted.

Urso is visiting the Arabian peninsula until Tuesday, with meetings in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in a bid to strengthen ties with the Gulf region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Urso Saudi Arabia talks al Saalem mining raw materials Gulf visit
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, quarto e ultimo giorno di tregua: ultime news
News to go
Sinner e Bagnaia, sport italiano in cima al mondo
News to go
Coldiretti e lista cibi più pericolosi per salute: 8 su 10 vengono da estero
News to go
In arrivo decreto 'Cutro 2', nuove norme su accoglienza migranti minori
News to go
Italia secondo Paese europeo dove lo smog fa più danni alla salute
News to go
Grande freddo sull'Italia, ultime news sul meteo
News to go
Trasporti, sciopero 27 novembre rinviato al 15 dicembre
News to go
In arrivo le tredicesime, quest'anno valgono 40,7 miliardi
News to go
Influenza 2023, superato il milione di contagi
News to go
Filippo Turetta nel carcere di Verona, il legale: "E' disorientato"
News to go
Violenza su donne, Mattarella: "Società non può accettare stillicidio aggressioni"
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Nuovo piano supera criticità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza