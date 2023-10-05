Italy, Saudi Arabia eye stronger trade, strategic partnership

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani had "very profitable" talks in Riyadh on Thursday with trade minister Majed Abdallah Alkassabi that focused on propelling exports and a possible bilateral strategic partnership.

"We had a very profitable meeting regarding exports and the possibility of a strategic partnership between Italy and Saudi Arabia," Tajani told reporters.

"There are great opportunities here and we intend to move forward and increase our exports in many sectors. I believe that the opportunities in the coming months and years can grow."

Italy also welcomes investments by Saudi Arabia - a major economic partner for Italy in the Gulf - especially in strategic sectors, Tajani underlined.

Italy and Saudia Arabia signed a direct investment agreement in September and bilateral trade soared 40% in 2022 from 2021, reaching EUR 11.5 billion, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Tajani visited the site of a new underground line in the capital which is being built by a consortium spearheaded by Italian company WeBuild.

"It's a great demonstration of our know-how and a very important infrastructure project," Tajani stated.

Numerous Italian companies already operate in Saudi Arabia, especially in the energy, industrial and infrastructure sectors, but there is considerable scope to boost bilateral cooperation, according the foreign ministry.