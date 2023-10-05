Italy, Saudi Arabia to join forces on renewables, tourism and innovation

Italy will collaborate on renewable energy, tourism and innovation with "strategic economic partner" Saudi Arabia, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Thursday during a visit to Riyadh.

"Saudi Arabia is a strategic economic partner for Italy," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after talks with trade minister Majed Abdallah Alkassabi.

"We will strengthen our commercial cooperation and forge partnerships in new sectors such as renewable energy, tourism and innovation," the tweet underlined.