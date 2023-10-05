Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:46
13:42 Nobel Letteratura, da Lev Tolstoj a Milan Kundera i grandi esclusi

13:37 Nobel Letteratura, chi sono gli italiani che lo hanno vinto

13:30 La parola del giorno di oggi: Guardrail

13:22 Ucraina, bilaterale con Zelensky per Meloni a Granada: "Sostegno continuo Italia"

13:20 Grande Fratello 2023, anticipazioni della puntata di oggi 5 ottobre

13:13 Nobel 2023 per la letteratura al norvegese Jon Fosse: chi è il vincitore

13:07 Boxeur Des Rues, in primo semestre in Italia cresce del 19,7%, sale utile lordo

12:57 'Viva Rai2', Fiorello su cantiere nuova location: il balletto degli operai - Video

12:52 Ucraina-Russia, la guerra costa a tutti: la partita economica

12:42 Copernicus, settembre 2023 il più caldo della storia: lo studio

12:32 Lo spuntino giusto per perdere peso? Ecco qual è

12:28 Migranti, Giorgia Meloni: "Siamo tutt'altro che isolati in Ue"

Italy, Saudi Arabia to join forces on renewables, tourism and innovation

05 ottobre 2023 | 13.45
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (L) with Saudi Arabia's trade minister Majed Abdallah Alkassabi (R)
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (L) with Saudi Arabia's trade minister Majed Abdallah Alkassabi (R)

Italy will collaborate on renewable energy, tourism and innovation with "strategic economic partner" Saudi Arabia, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Thursday during a visit to Riyadh.

"Saudi Arabia is a strategic economic partner for Italy," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after talks with trade minister Majed Abdallah Alkassabi.

"We will strengthen our commercial cooperation and forge partnerships in new sectors such as renewable energy, tourism and innovation," the tweet underlined.

