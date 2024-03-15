Italy seeking to prevent Israeli ground offensive in Rafah

Italy is among countries that are pressuring Israel to prevent a military ground offensive in the border town of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani.

''We must avoid Israel's entry into Rafah and must protect the Palestinian civilian population," Tajani told the the 'Prima di domani'' talk show on Italy's private Rete 4 TV channel late Thursday.

Thousands of innocent civilians who are largely against (Palestinian Islamist group) Hamas must be prevented from being killed," he said.

Israel aims to neutralise Hamas in the five-month-old war in Gaza, in which over 30,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 70,000 injured according the enclave's health ministry.

"We must also uphold the rights of Israeli civilians. The hostages must be freed immediately," Tajani underlined.

Israel began its bombing campaign and ground offensive in Gaza after Hamas militants killed around 1,200 people and abducted over 200 in a cross-border rampage on 7 October.

According to Israel, 253 Israelis and foreigners were kidnapped by Hamas on 7 October. Of those taken, 130 remain unaccounted for.