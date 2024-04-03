Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Aprile 2024
Italy seeks 'clarification' from Israel on Gaza aid convoy strike

03 aprile 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy seeks 'clarification' from Israel on Gaza aid convoy strike

Italy's foreign minister has demanded 'clarification' from Israel over an air strike which has killed seven people working for food aid charity World Central Kitchen in the Gaza Strip, including foreign nationals.

"I express my condolences to the families of the @WCKitchen operators who lost their lives in Gaza. We also ask Israel to clarify," Tajani wrote Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter).

"Respect for humanitarian law and protection of civilians are priorities. The government continues to work towards a ceasefire and the release of hostages," the tweet added.

The WCK aid workers' vehicles were hit by Israeli drones as they tried to deliver food to starving civilians in the blockaded Palestinian coastal enclave.

Gaza has been relentlessly bombed since the war between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas after it staged a surprise cross-border attack on 7 October in which some 1,200 people died and over 200 were kidnapped.

Close to 33,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 75,000 people wounded in Gaza, according to its health ministry.

Italy Israel World Central Kitchen attack aid workers deaths
