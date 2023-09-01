Italy seeks just peace in Ukraine, help from China

Italy will "continue to fight" for war-battered Ukraine's independence and freedom and wants China to use its leverage with Russia to attain a "just peace", foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated on Friday.

"We will continue to fight for the independence and freedom of Ukraine. We want peace, but a just peace," Tajani told a press conference.

Tajani will travel to China on Saturday for a visit aimed at strengthening bilateral economic and trade ties, Tajani said.

"I will insist that China, which is a major player in world politics, intervenes with Russia and pressures Putin and the Kremlin to be more reasonable so that we can reach a peace agreement," he said.