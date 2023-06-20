Italy seeks leading role in rebuilding Ukraine

Italy intends to play a leading role in the reconstruction of Ukraine following Russia's "unjustifiable war of aggression", foreign minister Antonio Tajani said ahead of a two-day meeting in London to boost international support for the conflict-ravaged former Soviet republic.

"We want to be protagonists in the reconstruction process of Ukraine, a country hit by an unjustified war of aggression," Tajani said in a statement issued by the foreign ministry.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023 hosted by the UK on Wednesday and Thursday follows the bilateral conference held in Rome on 26 - "two events in what will be a lengthy and well-developed process", said Tajani.

"Italy will have a central role in this process, also when it takes on the G7 presidency in 2024 and when it hosts the Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2025," Tajani underlined.

The London conference is set to bring together a wide range of public and private sector stakeholders to mobilise financial and political support for Ukraine's recovery after the war with Russia, which is now in its 17th month.

The World Bank has estimated that 14 billion dollars are need to rebuild Ukraine, the statement noted.

Britains' premier Rishi Sunak is set to open the conference together with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky, who will intervene via video link, and European Union Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, said the statement.

Representatives from over 60 countries are due to attend the conference including 40 ministers. Participants including from international financial institutions and over 400 companies from around the world are expected to be among around 1,000 participants.

Tajani is slated to attend a G7 ministerial meeting on the conference sidelines convened by the Japanese presidency and will hold bilateral talks with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development president Odile Renaud-Basso and UK foreign secretary James Cleverly, the statement said.

As part of the government's growth diplomacy policy, Tajani is also set to meet key Italian figures from the financial and cultural sectors who are resident in the UK , according to the statement.

Tajani will also visit Italy's Consulate General in London which assists one of the world's largest communities of Italians abroad and the biggest in Europe, the statement concluded.