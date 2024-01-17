Italy seeks rapid approval, activation of EU maritime defence force in Red Sea region

Italy wants European Union foreign ministers to decide on Monday to create a security mission in the key Red Sea shipping route "that can become operational as soon as possible," Tajani told reporters on Wednesday.

I hope that a political decision will be taken on Monday so the EU mission in the Red Sea will be operational as quickly as possible," Tajani said.

Tajani was outlining Italy's priorities for its G7 presidency this year at a press conference at the foreign ministry

"The news from Brussels seems to me to signal consensus on the Italia-German-French proposal to extend the scope of the (EU's anti-piracy) Atalanta military mission from the Strait of Hormuz up to the Suez Canal," Tajani said.

Following phone talks on Tuesday with his French counterpart, Tajani is is to due to speak by phone to France's foreign minister Stephane Sejournee on Wednesday, he said.

The EU military mission in the Red Sea region is a defensive one "to ensure the safety of maritime traffic" and will escort merchant ships should they come under attack, Tajani underlined.

EU member states gave their initial backing on Tuesday to a mission to protect ships from attacks in the Red Sea region since November by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia, allegedly to protest Israel's war in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

There is global concern that the disruption in one of the world's top trade routes could harm the world economy.