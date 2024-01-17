Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy seeks rapid approval, activation of EU maritime defence force in Red Sea region

17 gennaio 2024 | 15.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy seeks rapid approval, activation of EU maritime defence force in Red Sea region

Italy wants European Union foreign ministers to decide on Monday to create a security mission in the key Red Sea shipping route "that can become operational as soon as possible," Tajani told reporters on Wednesday.

I hope that a political decision will be taken on Monday so the EU mission in the Red Sea will be operational as quickly as possible," Tajani said.

Tajani was outlining Italy's priorities for its G7 presidency this year at a press conference at the foreign ministry

"The news from Brussels seems to me to signal consensus on the Italia-German-French proposal to extend the scope of the (EU's anti-piracy) Atalanta military mission from the Strait of Hormuz up to the Suez Canal," Tajani said.

Following phone talks on Tuesday with his French counterpart, Tajani is is to due to speak by phone to France's foreign minister Stephane Sejournee on Wednesday, he said.

The EU military mission in the Red Sea region is a defensive one "to ensure the safety of maritime traffic" and will escort merchant ships should they come under attack, Tajani underlined.

Italy would like a political decision made to create an EU maritime security mission for the Red Sea by next week so that it can soon become operational, Italy's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

EU member states gave their initial backing on Tuesday to a mission to protect ships from attacks in the Red Sea region since November by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia, allegedly to protest Israel's war in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

There is global concern that the disruption in one of the world's top trade routes could harm the world economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy TAjani European Union Atalanta mission expansion Red Sea region
Vedi anche
News to go
Mottarone, al via udienza preliminare per crollo funivia
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Attenzione alle relazioni tossiche"
News to go
Sinner vola al terzo turno degli Australian Open
News to go
Treccani, 'underdog' e 'armocromista' tra le nuove parole
News to go
Sanità e viaggi della speranza, la fuga al Nord per curarsi vale 4,25 miliardi
News to go
A Paola Cortellesi la Lupa Capitolina
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Può avere la meglio"
News to go
Napoli, 12 arresti per droga nel rione Sanità
News to go
Israele-Hamas, "oltre 24mila morti da inizio guerra nella Striscia di Gaza"
News to go
Mourinho non è più l'allenatore della Roma
News to go
Usa, Trump vince caucus Iowa
News to go
Oxfam: dal 2020 i 5 uomini più ricchi al mondo hanno più che raddoppiato le proprie fortune


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza