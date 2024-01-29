Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 29 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:35
Italy seeks to bolster 'dialogue between equals' with Africa says Tajani

29 gennaio 2024 | 14.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy seeks to bolster 'dialogue between equals' with Africa says Tajani

The Italy-Africa summit that opened in Rome on Monday "wants to strengthen a dialogue between equals, to look together at the challenges of today and tomorrow," according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"Italy's government also wants to do this from an African perspective, with a spirit of concrete and equal partnership, Tajani said in his address to 25 heads of state and government and 57 delegations at the two-day summit.

The two-day Africa conference taking place at Rome's Senate embodies the spirit of the first European Union-Africa parliamentary summit in 2017 in Abidjan when Tajani was EU parliament president, Tajani said.

"At that forum, as today, the presence of the EU was central," said Tajani.

European Union commission, council and parliament presidents Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel and Roberta Metsola are among top international officials attending the conference, whose opening address was given by Italy's premier, Giorgia Meloni.

The 5.5 billion euro Mattei plan is aimed at stabilising Africa and curbing migration by propelling its economic growth through equitable partnerships, especially in the energy sector but also in other areas, she said.

The EU and other donor states "have already declared their willingness to support shared projects" and Italy also wants to attract funding from financial and international institutions and development banks, Meloni stated.

The government hopes the plan will stem the migrant influx, make Italy a hub of diversified sources of energy and forge a new relationship between Europe and Africa.

Tag
Tajani Italy Africa summit dialogue partnership
in Evidenza