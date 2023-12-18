Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:28 Chiara Ferragni, Fedez a Giorgia Meloni: "Mia moglie sbaglia e paga. Voi?"

15:20 Caso Balocco, le scuse in lacrime di Chiara Ferragni: "Dono un milione di euro" - Video

15:10 Chiara Ferragni: "Donerò un milione di euro, ho commesso un errore" - Video

15:08 Zaganelli (Ismea), 'Dop economy vale 20 mld su tutto territorio nazionale

14:55 Schifani: "In Sicilia non c'è opposizione"

14:47 Ismea-Qualivita, nel Nord est 55% valore Dop e Igp  

14:46 Chiara Ferragni, Fedez e il pandoro: Selvaggia Lucarelli, altra stoccata

14:43 Lollobrigida, 'bene Dop economy ma filiere possono crescere ancora, da vino a olio' 

14:31 Stefano Dal Corso morto in cella, legale famiglia su presunto testimone: "Fare accertamenti"

14:17 Sorteggi Europa League, le avversarie di Roma e Milan

14:08 Omicidio Saman, chiesto ergastolo per genitori: domani sentenza

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy: Separate Israeli and Palestinian states still the goal to end long-running conflict

18 dicembre 2023 | 14.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: - IBERPRESS
Photo: - IBERPRESS

An independent Palestine which is separate from Israel, with both states living side by side in peace and recognising each other's right to exist remains the goal to end the Middle East conflict according to Italy.

''Two people two states should not be a slogan but an objective to pursue for Middle East peace," Tajani told a conference of ambassadors in Rome.

"When we believe in values and ideals, nothing can stand in the way of our commitment, even if the goal cannot be achieved swiftly," he said.

Over 120 heads of Italy's diplomatic missions are mulling the country's international action at the conference being held at foreign ministry in Rome on Monday and Tuesday.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Middle East Israel Palestinians state
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra 2024, tutte le novità: pensioni, Ponte, casa
News to go
Sciopero nella sanità oggi, dai medici ai veterinari: chi si ferma e perché
News to go
Assegno inclusione, al via le domande
News to go
Usa, Trump contro i migranti: "Avvelenano il nostro sangue"
News to go
Italiani in fuga dalle città, boom di richieste in provincia
News to go
Imprese, Cgia: troppe leggi in Italia, costano 103 miliardi anno
News to go
Manovra, avanti a oltranza
News to go
Israele, Lapid: "Netanyahu non può continuare a essere premier"
News to go
Compleanno del Papa, gli auguri di Mattarella
News to go
Telefonia, nuove regole AgCom per rincari da inflazione
News to go
Natale 2023, ecco quanto costerà alle famiglie italiane
News to go
Usa, ex sindaco New York Giuliani condannato a pagare 148 milioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza