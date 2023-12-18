Italy: Separate Israeli and Palestinian states still the goal to end long-running conflict

An independent Palestine which is separate from Israel, with both states living side by side in peace and recognising each other's right to exist remains the goal to end the Middle East conflict according to Italy.

''Two people two states should not be a slogan but an objective to pursue for Middle East peace," Tajani told a conference of ambassadors in Rome.

"When we believe in values and ideals, nothing can stand in the way of our commitment, even if the goal cannot be achieved swiftly," he said.

Over 120 heads of Italy's diplomatic missions are mulling the country's international action at the conference being held at foreign ministry in Rome on Monday and Tuesday.