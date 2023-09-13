Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:55 Von der Leyen parla, la commissaria lavora all'uncinetto - Video

16:43 Libia, dal tetano agli enterobatteri: i rischi dell'alluvione

16:36 "Ecco due corpi di alieni", esperto Ufo porta ET in Parlamento

16:25 Alluvione Libia, si temono 20mila morti per le inondazioni

16:18 New York, intruso in passerella 'scambiato' per modello

16:17 Mototerapia per alleviare ricovero bimbi, c'è la proposta di legge

16:14 Basket, è morto Brandon Hunter: ex giocatore aveva 42 anni

16:08 Maestra per un giorno a 90 anni, la storia di nonna Imelda

15:53 D'Amico (Confitarma), 'su inglese siamo indietro, è lingua ufficiale sulle navi'

15:53 Ventura e Capello applaudono l'Italia di Spalletti: "Azzurri sulla strada giusta"

15:52 Mattioli (Confitarma), 'lavoro sulle navi è cambiato molto negli anni'

15:49 La Casa di Comunità di Saronno lancia la 'Settimana della prevenzione'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy, Serbia relations 'dynamic, constantly growing'

13 settembre 2023 | 17.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Industry minister Adolfo Urso
Industry minister Adolfo Urso

Italy's businesses are flourishing in Serbia and great potential exists to propel investment amid "dynamic and constantly growing" bilateral ties, industry minister Adolfo Urso said during a visit to Belgrade.

“Relations between Italy and Serbia are dynamic and constantly growing. We can do much more together, helped by geographical proximity, by leveraging existing initiatives and by Italy's increasingly robust business presence in the country," Urso said.

During a packed schedule, Urso met president Aleksandar Vucic, and economy, mining and energy and trade ministers Slobodan Cvetkovic, Dubravka Djedovic and Tomislav Momirovic for a series of bilateral meetings.

Urso and Vucic agreed on the potential to expand cooperation between Italy and Serbia, not only in traditional sectors but also in the "capital intensive" digital, artificial intelligence, key raw materials, he said.

Urso also held talks with Serbia's premier, Ana Brnabic, with whom he addressed the central issues of bilateral industrial policy, scientific cooperation at new technological frontiers and investment and growth opportunities for Italian and Serbian companies.

A Serbia-Italian 'Business and Science Forum' took place on 21-22 March this year in Belgrade after a visit last November by foreign minister Antonio Tajani and defence minister Guido Crosetto.

Italy is one of Serbia's top trading partners and the two countries signed a defence cooperation accord in December 2019.

Italy and Serbia - an European Union candidate - have had a strategic partnership since November 2009.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Urso Serbia Italy ties visit
Vedi anche
News to go
Catania, mafia ed estorsione: 13 arresti
News to go
Russia, incontro Putin-Kim: la lunga stretta di mano
News to go
Università, i bonus e le agevolazioni: requisiti
News to go
America's Cup, tutto pronto per le regate preliminari
News to go
Salvato speleologo Usa bloccato in una grotta in Turchia
News to go
Ryanair, "taglieremo il 10% dei voli per la Sicilia"
News to go
Pil Italia, Ue taglia le stime: +0.9% nel 2023
News to go
Messina Denaro, condizioni sempre più critiche
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, Italia-Ucraina gara della verità per Spalletti
News to go
Terremoto Marocco, si continua a scavare tra le macerie
News to go
Meloni all'assemblea Fdi: "Manovra con risorse limitate è vera sfida"
News to go
Sequestro Kata, Procura Firenze indaga 5 persone
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza