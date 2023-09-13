Italy, Serbia relations 'dynamic, constantly growing'

Italy's businesses are flourishing in Serbia and great potential exists to propel investment amid "dynamic and constantly growing" bilateral ties, industry minister Adolfo Urso said during a visit to Belgrade.

“Relations between Italy and Serbia are dynamic and constantly growing. We can do much more together, helped by geographical proximity, by leveraging existing initiatives and by Italy's increasingly robust business presence in the country," Urso said.

During a packed schedule, Urso met president Aleksandar Vucic, and economy, mining and energy and trade ministers Slobodan Cvetkovic, Dubravka Djedovic and Tomislav Momirovic for a series of bilateral meetings.

Urso and Vucic agreed on the potential to expand cooperation between Italy and Serbia, not only in traditional sectors but also in the "capital intensive" digital, artificial intelligence, key raw materials, he said.

Urso also held talks with Serbia's premier, Ana Brnabic, with whom he addressed the central issues of bilateral industrial policy, scientific cooperation at new technological frontiers and investment and growth opportunities for Italian and Serbian companies.

A Serbia-Italian 'Business and Science Forum' took place on 21-22 March this year in Belgrade after a visit last November by foreign minister Antonio Tajani and defence minister Guido Crosetto.

Italy is one of Serbia's top trading partners and the two countries signed a defence cooperation accord in December 2019.

Italy and Serbia - an European Union candidate - have had a strategic partnership since November 2009.