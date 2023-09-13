Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:01 Vaccino covid a tutti? Cosa dicono Andreoni, Gismondo, Pregliasco

17:53 Coppa Davis, Italia-Canada 0-1: Sonego k.o.

17:32 Sylvester Stallone a Roma, 200 persone fuori da Gucci ad aspettarlo

17:24 Ue, Draghi accetta incarico von der Leyen

17:13 Alluvione Marche, ritrovato oggi alle Tremiti corpo ultima dispersa

16:55 Von der Leyen parla, la commissaria lavora all'uncinetto - Video

16:43 Libia, dal tetano agli enterobatteri: i rischi dell'alluvione

16:36 "Ecco due corpi di alieni", esperto Ufo porta ET in Parlamento

16:25 Alluvione Libia, si temono 20mila morti per le inondazioni

16:18 New York, intruso in passerella 'scambiato' per modello

16:17 Mototerapia per alleviare ricovero bimbi, c'è la proposta di legge

16:14 Basket, è morto Brandon Hunter: ex giocatore aveva 42 anni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy Serbia's second largest investor says minister

13 settembre 2023 | 17.47
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy Serbia's second largest investor says minister

Italy's investments account for 4.5% of Serbia's economic output, making it the second biggest investor after Germany, industry minister Adolfo said at the opening of export credit agency SACE's new office in Belgrade on Wednesday.

“Italy represents 4.5% of this country's GDP and is the second largest investor after Germany - in terms of both the number and value of projects," Urso said.

Over 1,200 Italian companies - or those in which Italy has a stake - are operating in Serbia, providing direct employment to 34,300 people, excluding jobs in related industries, Urso noted.

“Italian companies are doing very well in this lively and young entrepreneurial fabric," he said.

"Clearly, alongside such an effort, also in terms of renewing our business presence, we need to consolidate the presence of our financial institutions in Serbia," Urso stated.

Italian service provider Simest opened an office in Serbia in June and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is due to follow suit by the end of the year, said Urso.

"Thus Serbia will become the first regional hub equipped with a complete 'platform' of public and private entities which can support the business sector and its internationalization."

SACE's managing director, Alessandra Ricci, Italy's ambassador to Serbia, Lucia Gori, and members of the local Italian business community attended Wednesday's opening ceremony.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Serbia largest investor SACE office opening Urso
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, sindaco Lampedusa: "Siamo allo stremo"
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti ancora in tenda a Milano per protesta
News to go
Venezia, ticket d'ingresso a 5 euro
News to go
Catania, mafia ed estorsione: 13 arresti
News to go
Russia, incontro Putin-Kim: la lunga stretta di mano
News to go
Università, i bonus e le agevolazioni: requisiti
News to go
America's Cup, tutto pronto per le regate preliminari
News to go
Salvato speleologo Usa bloccato in una grotta in Turchia
News to go
Ryanair, "taglieremo il 10% dei voli per la Sicilia"
News to go
Pil Italia, Ue taglia le stime: +0.9% nel 2023
News to go
Messina Denaro, condizioni sempre più critiche
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, Italia-Ucraina gara della verità per Spalletti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza