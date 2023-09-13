Italy Serbia's second largest investor says minister

Italy's investments account for 4.5% of Serbia's economic output, making it the second biggest investor after Germany, industry minister Adolfo said at the opening of export credit agency SACE's new office in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Over 1,200 Italian companies - or those in which Italy has a stake - are operating in Serbia, providing direct employment to 34,300 people, excluding jobs in related industries, Urso noted.

“Italian companies are doing very well in this lively and young entrepreneurial fabric," he said.

"Clearly, alongside such an effort, also in terms of renewing our business presence, we need to consolidate the presence of our financial institutions in Serbia," Urso stated.

Italian service provider Simest opened an office in Serbia in June and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is due to follow suit by the end of the year, said Urso.

"Thus Serbia will become the first regional hub equipped with a complete 'platform' of public and private entities which can support the business sector and its internationalization."

SACE's managing director, Alessandra Ricci, Italy's ambassador to Serbia, Lucia Gori, and members of the local Italian business community attended Wednesday's opening ceremony.