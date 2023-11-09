Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:44 Rifiuti: Italia modello europeo per raccolta frazione umida, puntare su organico e bioplastiche

18:22 Londra si prepara a weekend da incubo, si temono scontri hoolingans-manifestanti filopalestinesi

18:02 Maria Teresa Ruta choc: "Ho subito un tentativo di stupro ma non ho denunciato"

17:58 Luis Diaz, liberato anche il padre rapito in Colombia

17:57 Napoli, banditi armati entrano da una botola al KFC: aggrediti i dipendenti

17:56 Spara a un gatto e lo fa sbranare dai suoi cani, video virale sui social

17:54 Ucraina-Russia, Mosca al bivio per la strategia: lo scenario

17:52 Università Link, Giampiero Massolo ha aperto l’anno accademico 2023-24

17:47 Violenza su donne, Coop Lombardia rinnova impegno per educare al rispetto

17:25 Inquinanti nel latte materno, la scoperta choc di uno studio italiano

17:24 Ex Ilva, governo a sindacati: "A. Mittal diffidata da mettere in Cig lavoratori manutenzione"

17:15 Atp Finals 2023, Sinner nel gruppo verde con Djokovic: il sorteggio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy set to offer humanitarian maritime corridor, floating field hospitals for Gazans

09 novembre 2023 | 17.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Italy set to offer humanitarian maritime corridor, floating field hospitals for Gazans

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani will unveil Italy's proposals for a humanitarian maritime corridor and floating field hospitals at an international conference Thursday in Paris on aid to civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Italy has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist violence perpetrated by Hamas against Israeli civilian population, Tajani said in a statement ahead of Thursday's conference convened by France's president Emmanuel Macron.

"We must now focus on doing our utmost to avoid a humanitarian crisis in Gaza," Tajani underlined.

Israel unleashed its 34-day-old bombardment and 14-day-old ground offensive in Gaza after militants from the Islamist Palestinian group killed at least 1,400 people and took over 200 hostage in a cross-border attack on 7 October

An estimated 1.2 billion dollars are need to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza triggered by Israel's military action.

Italy "is ready to do its part" and has already sent two flights to Egypt with emergency aid for civilians in the neighbouring Gaza Strip, Tajani noted.

Italy's defence minister Guido Crosetto has announced that the Italian Navy ship Vulcano, equipped with a hospital and operating theatres, is also heading to the Middle East to assist the wounded in Gaza, Tajani said.

A "credible and lasting" solution to the Middle East conflict will be a top focus of Italy's G7 presidency in 2024, starting with building support for the Palestinian National Authority and reviving stalled peace negotiations based on the 'two peoples, two states' principle, Tajani is set to tell Thursday's conference.

European Commission Von der Leyen, European Council president Charles Michel, Palestinian premier Shtayyeh, UN Palestinian refugee chief Philippe Lazzarini and emergency coordinator Martin Griffiths, and International Committee of the Red Cross president Spoljaric Egger are among participants at the conference.

While in Paris, Tajani will attend Friday's opening session of the sixth Paris Peace Forum, which will centre on reform of global finance as a tool for fighting poverty and combating climate.

The forum brings together governments, international organisations, civil society and the private sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Paris Gaza aid conference
Vedi anche
News to go
Allerta meteo arancione sulla Toscana, gialla per il Centro-Sud
News to go
A Roma si celebra Giornata nazionale prevenzione sismica
News to go
Migliaia di euro nel trolley, così a Ciampino spostavano i soldi all'estero
News to go
Israele, i terroristi di Hamas fuggono sui tetti
News to go
Clima, emissioni tagliate del 5% invece che del 45%: così gli Stati non rispettano gli impegni
News to go
Mafia, maxi operazione Polizia-Fbi: 17 fermi
News to go
Mattarella in Corea del Sud: "Tante affinità con l'Italia"
News to go
Champions League, il calendario di oggi
News to go
Schillaci su sciopero medici: "Disponibili a trovare soluzioni e incontrare sindacati"
News to go
Campi Flegrei, Musumeci: "Zona rossa per 85mila persone"
News to go
Bonus Tari, sconto su tassa rifiuti per chi è in difficoltà
News to go
Maternità, siglato patto per le imprese


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza