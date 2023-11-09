Italy set to offer humanitarian maritime corridor, floating field hospitals for Gazans

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani will unveil Italy's proposals for a humanitarian maritime corridor and floating field hospitals at an international conference Thursday in Paris on aid to civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Italy has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist violence perpetrated by Hamas against Israeli civilian population, Tajani said in a statement ahead of Thursday's conference convened by France's president Emmanuel Macron.

"We must now focus on doing our utmost to avoid a humanitarian crisis in Gaza," Tajani underlined.

Israel unleashed its 34-day-old bombardment and 14-day-old ground offensive in Gaza after militants from the Islamist Palestinian group killed at least 1,400 people and took over 200 hostage in a cross-border attack on 7 October

An estimated 1.2 billion dollars are need to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza triggered by Israel's military action.

Italy "is ready to do its part" and has already sent two flights to Egypt with emergency aid for civilians in the neighbouring Gaza Strip, Tajani noted.

Italy's defence minister Guido Crosetto has announced that the Italian Navy ship Vulcano, equipped with a hospital and operating theatres, is also heading to the Middle East to assist the wounded in Gaza, Tajani said.

A "credible and lasting" solution to the Middle East conflict will be a top focus of Italy's G7 presidency in 2024, starting with building support for the Palestinian National Authority and reviving stalled peace negotiations based on the 'two peoples, two states' principle, Tajani is set to tell Thursday's conference.

European Commission Von der Leyen, European Council president Charles Michel, Palestinian premier Shtayyeh, UN Palestinian refugee chief Philippe Lazzarini and emergency coordinator Martin Griffiths, and International Committee of the Red Cross president Spoljaric Egger are among participants at the conference.

While in Paris, Tajani will attend Friday's opening session of the sixth Paris Peace Forum, which will centre on reform of global finance as a tool for fighting poverty and combating climate.

The forum brings together governments, international organisations, civil society and the private sector.