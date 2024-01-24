Italy set to warn Israel against hitting Unifil, Lebanese troops

During a visit to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Thursday, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani will underline a request to Israel to avoid hitting UN peacekeepers and Lebanese troops during cross-border firefights with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"The message that I will bring to Israel again tomorrow is to take maximum care, when there are exchanges with Hezbollah, to keep out of the line of fire Unifil units - including Italian troops - and the Lebanese army, which is not at war with Israel," he said.

These "two important recommendations" can be "a step forward for the stability of the area," Tajani said.

Tajani was speaking to reporters during a visit to Beirut where he held talks with Lebanon's interim premier Najib Mikati.