Italy should have new envoy to Russia 'by mid- June'

Russia should accept by "mid-June" diplomat Cecilia Piccioni's credentials as Italy's new ambassador to the country, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"In mid-June we will have a new ambassador to Moscow, Cecilia Piccioni," Tajani told a family business forum.

Piccioni, a former ambassador to Vietnam, was appointed in December, Tajani said.

"Although she (Piccioni) was appointed at Christmas, Russian authorities have not yet accepted her credentials, but 'I believe that in mid-June they will be,'' Tajani said.