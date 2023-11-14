Italy, Slovenia look to boost ties after bilateral trade hits a record €14bn

Italy and Slovenia want to bolster and expand flourishing ties after the value of bilateral trade reached a "record" 14 billion euros last year, premier Giorgia Meloni stated Tuesday.

"Slovenia's prime minister Robert Golob and I discussed how to further strengthen a bilateral relationship which is already going extremely well," Meloni said after talks between the two leaders in Rome.

"In 2022 the value of bilateral trade reached a record 14 billion euros," Meloni underlined.

Energy, defence and infrastructure are "certainly" areas in which Italy and Slovenia can strengthen their ties, Meloni told reporters.