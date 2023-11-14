Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:36
Italy, Slovenia look to boost ties after bilateral trade hits a record €14bn

14 novembre 2023 | 13.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Slovenia's capital, in Ljubljana - Photo: Bloomberg
Slovenia's capital, in Ljubljana - Photo: Bloomberg

Italy and Slovenia want to bolster and expand flourishing ties after the value of bilateral trade reached a "record" 14 billion euros last year, premier Giorgia Meloni stated Tuesday.

"Slovenia's prime minister Robert Golob and I discussed how to further strengthen a bilateral relationship which is already going extremely well," Meloni said after talks between the two leaders in Rome.

"In 2022 the value of bilateral trade reached a record 14 billion euros," Meloni underlined.

Energy, defence and infrastructure are "certainly" areas in which Italy and Slovenia can strengthen their ties, Meloni told reporters.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni Italy Slovenia ties trade+
