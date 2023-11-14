Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:43 Gianni Alemanno e Marco Rizzo, insieme per "costruire il cambiamento"

15:40 Grilli arrostiti, formiche e scorpioni in barattolo in vendita sul web: scatta sequestro

15:29 Napoli, Mazzarri e le perle tv: i momenti 'Mai dire gol'

15:23 Sostenibilità, Busnelli (Amazon): "Noi primi finanziatori progetto Parco Italia"

15:20 Sostenibilità, Giansanti (Confagricoltura): "Agricoltura protagonista concetto capitale naturale"

15:17 Sostenibilità, Parco Italia: 70mila alberi piantati entro la fine del 2024 con supporto di Amazon

15:16 Ragazzo caduto da Ponte Garibaldi, non esclusa ipotesi selfie

15:15 Terremoto oggi in Sicilia, scossa a Enna

15:13 Biden e Xi Jinping, l'esperto: "Così Washington evita terzo fronte"

15:12 Fiumicino, droga a tassisti e Ncc: arrestato pusher-lavavetri

15:02 Pil Italia 2023 può scendere. Giorgetti: "Possibile correzione al ribasso"

14:49 Fentanyl, Biden e Xi verso storico accordo per stroncare i traffici

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy, Slovenia reaffirm backing for European integration of western Balkans

14 novembre 2023 | 15.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Young women in Bosniza-Herzegovina
Young women in Bosniza-Herzegovina

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni and Slovenian counterpart Robert Golob underlined their support for the European Union membership of western Balkans countries during talks in Rome on Tuesday.

"We reaffirmed our shared views on the European integration of the western Balkans," Meloni said at a press conference with Golob after their talks at the prime minister's office.

"It is something that our two countries have pushed for historically. We consider it crucial to accelerate this process," Meloni stated.

An EU leaders summit in mid-December offers a chance to "send a strong signal of support" for Bosnia-Herzegovina and to take "concrete steps" towards the country's entry to the 27-member bloc, Meloni said.

"The more we manage to do this, the more we will be able to make our continent that massive area of solidarity that we have always believed it should be," Meloni added.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia are among eight current candidates for EU enlargement by a tentative date of 2030 but must make extensive reforms to meet the bloc's stringent entry criteria.

Slovenia was the country from the former Yugoslavia to join the EU in 2004, followed by Croatia in 2013.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
western Balkans European Union membership Italy Slovenia
Vedi anche
News to go
Controlli dei Nas nelle mense scolastiche, irregolare 1 su 4
News to go
Bonus barriere architettoniche al 75% fino al 2025
News to go
Gaza, si aggrava la situazione degli ospedali
News to go
Sciopero 17 novembre, sindacati non cedono
News to go
Lavoro, imprese stimano 430mila assunzioni a novembre
News to go
Unicef, un bambino su tre vive in aree dove non c'è abbastanza acqua
News to go
Differenze di salario tra uomo e donna in Italia: i numeri
News to go
14 Novembre, oggi la Giornata Mondiale del Diabete 2023
News to go
Stop a inquinamento della plastica, al via il vertice di Nairobi
News to go
Israele-Gaza, ministro Esteri Giordania: "Il conflitto ha creato Hamas e non viceversa"
News to go
Islanda, l'eruzione del vulcano minaccia la città di Grindavik
News to go
Sciopero generale 17 novembre, Garante a Cgil e Uil: "Mancano requisiti"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza