Italy, Slovenia reaffirm backing for European integration of western Balkans

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni and Slovenian counterpart Robert Golob underlined their support for the European Union membership of western Balkans countries during talks in Rome on Tuesday.

"We reaffirmed our shared views on the European integration of the western Balkans," Meloni said at a press conference with Golob after their talks at the prime minister's office.

"It is something that our two countries have pushed for historically. We consider it crucial to accelerate this process," Meloni stated.

An EU leaders summit in mid-December offers a chance to "send a strong signal of support" for Bosnia-Herzegovina and to take "concrete steps" towards the country's entry to the 27-member bloc, Meloni said.

"The more we manage to do this, the more we will be able to make our continent that massive area of solidarity that we have always believed it should be," Meloni added.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia are among eight current candidates for EU enlargement by a tentative date of 2030 but must make extensive reforms to meet the bloc's stringent entry criteria.

Slovenia was the country from the former Yugoslavia to join the EU in 2004, followed by Croatia in 2013.