Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:15
Italy, Slovenia want renewed focus on northern Adriatic says Meloni

14 novembre 2023 | 13.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy, Slovenia want renewed focus on northern Adriatic says Meloni

Italy and Slovenia want to work together to give the northern Adriatic "renewed centrality, also at international level," premier Giorgia Meloni said after talks in Rome Tuesday with her Slovenian counterpart, Roberto Golob.

"Italy and Slovenia share the geographic area of the northern Adriatic, which we want to give renewed centrality, also at international level," Meloni told a press conference with Golob at Palazzo Chigi.

At their talks, Meloni and Golob had "in-depth and fruitful discussions around all the main topics on the bilateral, European and international agenda," she said.

The two leaders looked at how to further strengthen and expand cooperation "which is already going very well" between their two countries, Meloni stated.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Italy Slovenia cooperation northern Adiratic Meloni
