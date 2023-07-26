Italy spearheads transfer of oil from decaying Yemen supertanker

Italy is "at the forefront" of a UN project to pump over a million barrels of oil from a decaying tanker moored off Yemen's Red Sea coast, avoiding a potentially catastrophic spill, the foreign ministry tweeted on Wednesday.

"Also thanks to Italy's contribution, oil transfer operations began yesterday from the FSO Safer ship, anchored for years off the coast of Yemen," read the tweet.

"Italy at the forefront of this @UN project which averts an environmental catastrophe in the Red Sea," the tweet underlined.

The transfer of the oil to a newer vessel is expected to take around three weeks.

The floating storage and offloading (FSO) tanker holding more than 1.14 million barrels of oil has been at risk of breaking up or exploding for years due to corrosion and a lacking of servicing since Yemen’s war broke out eight years ago.

The 47-year-old FSO Safer has been moored around 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the port of Hodeida since the 1980s, local reports said.