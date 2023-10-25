Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Italy 'strongly committed' to de-escalation in Mideast

25 ottobre 2023 | 19.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Antonio Tajani during a visit to Cairo on 11 October aimed at de-escalating the Israel-Hamas war

Italy is "strongly committed" to de-escalating the 19-day old Israel-Hamas war that has killed over 7,000 people and caused a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, fuelling fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

"We are strongly committed to ensuring there is a de-escalation in the Middle East," Tajani said on the sidelines of a conference of local authorities in Rome.

"We are working to prevent any involvement of Lebanon and Iran and for the release of the (nearly 200) hostages... so that the 14 Italian citizens who are in the Gaza Strip can be accompanied to Cairo and return to Italy. These are our priorities."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Middle East Lebanon Israel Hamas war hostages
