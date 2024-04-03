Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Aprile 2024
Italy: Support for Ukraine, independence unwavering

03 aprile 2024 | 13.44
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy: Support for Ukraine, independence unwavering

Italy's government has reaffirmed its continued backing for Ukraine and its independence while underlining its refusal to "wage war against Russia" by sending troops to the former Soviet republic.

"We are in favour of supporting Ukraine and its independence," Tajani said in Brussels on Wednesday, where he is attending a Nato ministerial meeting.

"We all stand ready to defend international law, we have done so over the past two years and we will keep doing so without hesitation," he said.

Russia's president Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a full-scale invasion on 24 February, 2022 to "demilitarise and denazify" Ukraine.

Italy is not at war with Russia and "will not send a single Italian soldier to fight in Ukraine," said Tajani.

"It is one thing to defend Ukraine's right to freedom and independence and another to wage war against Russia," Tajani underlined.

