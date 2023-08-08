Italy: 'tensions' persist in Niger but no military intervention

Diplomacy, not military action is needed to restore democracy in coup-hit Niger, where a "tense" situation persists, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told Italian public radio on Tuesday.

"There is still a tense situation. We're working towards a diplomatic solution and absolutely must avoid a war," Tajani told Radio Anch'io.

"Certainly, democracy must be restored and (outsted) president (Mahmoud) Bazoum must be released," Tajani went on.

Military intervention is unthinkable, "least of all by Europe", Tajani said, noting that Italy's embassy in Niamey remains open.

"We must avoid the worst," Tajani concluded.