Italy to back new UN Security Council resolution on Gaza

Italy will vote in favour of a new United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an urgent ceasefire in Israel's devastating war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

"Italy will support the resolution that will be presented today to the UN Security Council by the United Arab Emirates and the United States for a ceasefire and the entry of aid,'' Tajani told an ambassadors' conference in Rome.

''I hope that the UN can adopt this document today'', said Tajani, reiterating his belief in the usefulness of ''dialogue to resolve problems''.

The resolution being put to the 15-member Security Council calls for an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities that allows the delivery of humanitarian aid by land sea and air.

The draft resolution comes after the UN general assembly last Tuesday backing a Gaza ceasefire by 153 to 10 with 23 abstentions in a vote which the US the vetoed.

The US has twice vetoed Security Council resolutions calling for humanitarian pauses in the 73-day-old conflict, most recently on 9 December. The US said the resolution was unbalanced.

Nearly 19,000 Palestinians have died in the unrelenting airstrikes in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas' unprecedented October 7 attack, which Israel said left 1,139 people dead, also mostly civilians, and saw some 240 people kidnapped.